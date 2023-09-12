Submit a Tip
High school student helps set world swimming record

Indian Hill High School’s Jason Zhao helps set the world swimming record.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (Gray News) - An Ohio high school student helped set a world swimming record with Team USA.

According to the Indian Hill School District, student-athlete Jason Zhao was one of more than 600 swimmers from more than 100 countries competing at the 2023 World Junior Swimming Championship in Netanya, Israel.

Zhao anchored the junior world record relay in the 4x100-meter freestyle for Team USA. He swam a 48.64 to help the team set the world junior record.

“I am super honored to have the opportunity to represent the United States on the international level,” Zhao said. “A huge thank you to all my teammates, coaches, and support staff on Team USA!”

In August, Zhao also won the 2023 Summer Junior National Championship 100-meter freestyle with a time of 49.39, making him the fifth-fastest 15-16-year-old in history.

Additionally, Zhao made history as a sophomore during the Division II state swimming and diving meet. He was on both state-winning relays and broke the state record to earn an individual state champion title with a time of 4:24.01 in the 500-yard freestyle.

“We continue to be fortunate to have some of the best student-athletes not only in the country but in the world!” Indian Hill Athletic Director Brian Phelps said.

The Indian Hill Board of Education will celebrate Zhao during a regularly scheduled meeting next week.

“Jason Zhao is as good of a young man as he is a world record-setting swimmer. We continue to be proud of his accomplishments and are excited to see him perform for our AquaBraves this winter season!”

