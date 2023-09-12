Submit a Tip
Florence police make arrest in deadly August shooting

Joshua Isaiah Daniel is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The Florence Police Department arrested the man they say is responsible for a deadly shooting in late August.

Joshua Isaiah Daniel is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Officers were called just after 3 a.m. on Aug. 28 to a shooting along the 800 block of Roosevelt Street, which is near Dixie Street in northwest Florence.

Police said Daniels shot the victim and then was shot by “a third party” inside the home.

When police arrived, they said they found one person dead and Daniel who was hurt. Daniel was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Daniels was booked in the Florence County Detention Center on Sunday. He was denied bond on the murder charge at a hearing on Monday.

The investigation is ongoing.

