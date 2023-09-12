Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Rough surf & increased rip current risk this week due to Lee

By Andrew Dockery, Jamie Arnold, Robert Whitehurst and Matt Bullock
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Lee remains a category 3 hurricane and may bring impacts to New England late this week. Margot has become a hurricane in the open Atlantic Ocean.

HURRICANE LEE

At 5AM, the center of Hurricane Lee was located near latitude 24.0 North, longitude 65.4 West. Lee is moving toward the west-northwest near 7 mph. A slow west-northwest to northwest motion is expected during the next day or two, followed by a turn toward the north by midweek.

Lee is a category 3 hurricane with large swells and a high rip current risk threat for the East...
On the forecast track, Lee is expected to pass near but to the west of Bermuda in a few days. Data from the Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters indicate that maximum sustained winds are near 115 mph with higher gusts. Lee is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Gradual weakening is forecast during the next few days. Lee is a large hurricane. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 185 miles. The estimated minimum central pressure is 948 mb based on dropsonde data from the aircraft.

Large waves and a high rip current risk continues through the rest of the week as Lee passes to...
Swells generated by Lee are affecting portions of the Lesser Antilles, the British and U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos Islands, the Bahamas, and Bermuda. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Dangerous surf and rip currents are affecting portions of the southeastern U.S. coast, and these conditions are forecast to spread northward along much of the U.S. East Coast during the next couple of days.

It remains too soon to know what level of additional impacts Lee might have along the Northeast U.S. coast and Atlantic Canada late this week and this weekend. However, wind and rainfall hazards will likely extend well away from the center as Lee grows in size.

HURRICANE MARGOT

The center of Hurricane Margot was located near latitude 29.3 North, longitude 39.5 West. Margot is moving toward the north near 13 mph. A northward to north-northwestward motion with a decrease in forward speed is expected during the next few days.

Margot a hurricane but will pose no threat to us here in the Carolinas.
Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 85 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast during the next day or so. Weakening is likely to begin by Thursday. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles. The estimated minimum central pressure is 979 mb.

