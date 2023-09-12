FIRST ALERT: Lee takes aim at New England, Margot meanders and Nigel may develop this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Lee continues to move north and will bring impacts to New England while Margot drifts in the Atlantic. Our next system may develop this weekend.

HURRICANE LEE

A Hurricane Watch has been issued for portions of down-east Maine from Stonington to the U.S./Canada border. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for a large area of coastal New England from Watch Hill, Rhode Island to Stonington, Maine, including Block Island, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket. A Storm Surge Watch has been issued for Cape Cod Bay and Nantucket, Massachusetts

Hurricane Lee continues to move north with winds of 105 mph. (WMBF)

At 5:00 PM, the center of Hurricane Lee was located near latitude 27.4 North, longitude 67.6 West. Lee is moving toward the north-northwest near 10 mph. A motion toward the north and an increase in forward speed are expected through Friday. On the forecast track, the center of Lee will pass west of Bermuda Thursday and Thursday night and then approach the coast of New England and Atlantic Canada Friday and Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 105 mph with higher gusts. Slow weakening is forecast during the next few days, however, Lee is likely to remain a large and dangerous hurricane into the weekend. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 265 miles. The estimated minimum central pressure is 952 mb (28.12 inches).

Tropical storm conditions are expected in Bermuda starting early Thursday. Hurricane conditions are possible in portions of down-east Maine on Saturday. Tropical storm conditions are possible in portions of coastal New England within the Tropical Storm Watch area beginning Friday night.

Swells generated by Lee are affecting portions of the Lesser Antilles, the British and U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos Islands, the Bahamas, Bermuda, the east coast of the United States and are beginning to reach Atlantic Canada. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Please consult products from your local weather office.

Dangerous rip currents and large waves will remain through Friday. (WMBF)

HURRICANE MARGOT

The center of Hurricane Margot was located near latitude 34.7 North, longitude 40.6 West. Margot is moving toward the north near 7 mph, and this motion is expected to continue with a gradual decrease in forward speed through Thursday. Margot is then likely to meander within weak steering currents through this weekend. Maximum sustained winds are near 90 mph with higher gusts. Some weakening is forecast during the next 72 hours.

Satellite data indicates that Margot’s hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 230 miles.

Nigel may form in the Atlantic this weekend. (WMBF)

CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT

Showers and thunderstorms associated with a broad area of low pressure located several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands are showing some signs of organization. This system’s low-level circulation is gradually becoming better defined, and a tropical depression is likely to form by this weekend as the low moves west-northwestward to northwestward at 10 to 15 mph across the central tropical Atlantic. The chance of development is now 90%

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.