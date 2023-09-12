Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Cold front arrives Wednesday, beautiful end to the week

We fall below normal for the end of the week and into the weekend. Make sure you make plans to get outside Friday & Saturday.
We fall below normal for the end of the week and into the weekend. Make sure you make plans to get outside Friday & Saturday.(WMBF)
By Andrew Dockery
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:35 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You probably clicked on this forecast because you saw the words “cold front” or “beautiful” in the title. Let me tell you, it’s a lovely forecast we have on tap.

TODAY

Seasonable September weather continues today with a warm & humid afternoon on tap. Temperatures will reach the middle 80s at the beaches and upper 80s inland. The heat index will make it feel like the middle 90s today with the risk of one or two isolated showers developing this afternoon.

It's another typical September day with heat & humidity. A few showers will be possible later in the day.
It's another typical September day with heat & humidity. A few showers will be possible later in the day.(WMBF)

We’ll keep the rain chances slim today at 20%.

COLD FRONT ARRIVES

A cold front will push into the region on Wednesday. It will be warm and humid again through the day on Wednesday with a better chance of showers and storms through the afternoon and evening as the cold front moves into the area. The front will slowly push offshore by Thursday morning, allowing for cooler and less humid weather to blow into the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

The cold front will move through the area, bringing the risk for showers & storms on Wednesday.
The cold front will move through the area, bringing the risk for showers & storms on Wednesday.(WMBF)

Rain chances are at their highest this week on Wednesday at 40%.

BEAUTIFUL END TO THE WEEK

Cooler and drier air moves into the Carolinas as the winds turn northerly through the day on Thursday and Friday. While a stray shower or sprinkle is possible Thursday, most locations should remain dry. Afternoon high temperatures will fall into the upper 70s to lower 80s for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Morning temperatures will fall into the 50s inland and low-mid 60s along the beaches.

We turn comfortable by the end of the week and into the weekend.
We turn comfortable by the end of the week and into the weekend.(WMBF)

While the forecast remains beautiful here at home, Hurricane Lee will pass well off shore with no wind or rain impacts locally. However, large surf and rip currents are likely through the end of the week along with some minor beach erosion. If you plan to head to the beach this week, prepare for rough surf and a high rip current risk. It’s going to be one of those weeks where you should remain out of the water.

High rip currents and a dangerous surf will continue this week as Lee passes well to our east.
High rip currents and a dangerous surf will continue this week as Lee passes well to our east.(WMBF)

