Deputies: Woman stabs man while being held at gunpoint in Florence County

Deputies were called out after reports of an argument between a man and a woman.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said a woman stabbed a man in self-defense Monday night after being held at gunpoint by him.

Deputies were called out after reports of an argument between a man and a woman.

Major Mike Nunn with the sheriff’s office said the preliminary information is that the man held the woman at gunpoint. The woman then stabbed the man in self-defense, according to Nunn.

Nunn said the man is in custody and that more information would be released when it is available.

