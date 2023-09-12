Coroner identifies 29-year-old shot, killed in Dillon County weekend shooting

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Dillon County coroner has released the name of the man killed over the weekend.

Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley identified the victim as 29-year-old Brandon Seals who is from the area.

Grimsley said that Seals died of multiple gunshot wounds and the case is being investigated as a homicide.

Deputies found Seals shot just before noon Saturday along Westover Road in the Oak Grove community. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

No arrests have been made yet in the case.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Reggie Thompson at 843-774-1432 or message the sheriff’s office on its Facebook page.

