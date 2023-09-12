‘Come say farewell’: Surfside Beach mini golf course announces closure after 34 years in business

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Surfside Beach staple announced on Facebook they would be closing their doors for good on Sunday.

Adventure Falls Golf shared a post on Facebook with community members to say goodbye after 34 years in business.

“Adventure Falls first (opened its) greens in 1989 and has been a staple in the Surfside landscape ever since,” the post read.

The owners said to honor the founding year, they would be selling first rounds for $8.90 each day until they close their doors for good.

The last day to golf will be September 17.

