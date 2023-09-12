Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Boy, 12, drowns after police say he jumped fence to get in waterpark

A boy was found dead in a pool at Pirate's Cove waterpark in Council Bluffs on Monday.
By 6 News staff reports and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT/Gray News) - Authorities say a 12-year-old boy accidentally drowned in a pool after he reportedly jumped a fence to get in an Iowa waterpark.

Police say they responded to the Pirate Cove Water Park in Council Bluffs for a report of a down party just after 7 a.m. Monday. Responding personnel found a dead body in the pool, according to WOWT.

An investigation revealed a Pirate Cove employee arrived for work early Monday morning and found the 12-year-old victim in the deep end of the pool. The pool was closed for the season and was not open to the public over the previous weekend.

Investigators believe the boy jumped the fence to get into the waterpark, then entered the pool’s deep end and drowned. His death has been ruled an accident.

The boy’s identity will not be released at the family’s request. Authorities did confirm he recently started school at Woodrow Wilson Junior High.

Copyright 2023 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new lineup includes Five Below, Mr. Poppins, Space Battle and Spirit Halloween.
New stores coming to the Coastal Grand Mall this fall
HCFR Fire, Suspect arrested
Horry Co. woman arrested after allegedly setting mattress on fire, damaging 3 apartment units
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a wreck in the Conway area involving one car that...
SCHP: Driver killed after car crashes into tree, catches fire in Conway area
Family says 19-year-old Christian Devlin was hit by a truck just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday,...
‘Help me find this guy’: Father pleads for help after bicyclist hurt in Forestbrook hit-and-run crash
Coroner identifies 2 people killed in Highway 17 crash in Georgetown County

Latest News

A good Samaritan pulls a man from a burning SUV after it crashed into a consignment shop.
Man pulls driver out of burning SUV
In this photo provided by the Libyan government, a car sits partly suspended in trees after...
Libyan city buries 700 people killed in devastating floods as 10,000 are reported missing
FILE - The Google app icon is seen on a smartphone, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple Township,...
It’s Google versus the US in the biggest antitrust trial in decades
The death toll is expected to be in the thousands after flooding in Libya. (Source: LIBYAN RED...
STILLS: Scenes from deadly floods in Libya