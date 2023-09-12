Submit a Tip
Boil water advisory in place for Florence communities

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A boil water advisory has been issued for multiple areas of the City of Florence, according to the city’s utilities director.

The advisory includes customers in the area of the 700-1000 Blocks of Howe Springs Road, the Tara Village Neighborhood, Jessie Lane, and Oak Hei Lane.

The advisory stemmed from a disruption that occurred while the city’s contractor was putting a new water main in service in the 700-1000 Blocks of Howe Springs Road.

City of Florence water staff advises the affected water customers to boil their tap water vigorously for one minute prior to using it for drinking or cooking.

“There has been no confirmed contamination of the system; however, because of the loss of pressure a slight potential for bacteriological contamination exists. Therefore, as a precautionary measure, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) requires the City of Florence to issue this advisory when an event occurs that allows the possibility for bacteria to enter the water system,” the release said.

The test results for bacteriological quality are anticipated to be completed by Sept. 14.

Customers with questions concerning the advisory are asked to call the City of Florence at (843) 665- 3236 or SCDHEC (843) 661-4825

