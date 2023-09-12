Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

86-year-old celebrates birthday with annual backflip despite recent heart surgery

By WECT Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – A man in North Carolina has a unique birthday tradition that began more than 25 years ago, and he has no plans to stop anytime soon.

O’Neal Varnam celebrated his 86th birthday last week with an annual backflip into the Lockwood Folly River.

“Born September 8, 1937, he is one tough guy,” his grandson, Hunter Varnam, said. “(He) had a recent scare with heart surgery a month ago and to bounce back and still continue on with his birthday backflip is an awesome story.

“He has been doing this for more than 25 years. He said he’s going to go to 100.”

Varnam has lived his entire life on the water.

A native of Varnamtown, a small town in the southeastern part of the state named after his family, he grew up around commercial fishermen and boat builders.

He owned and operated shrimp boats up and down the coast, and, in the late 1970s, he started a marine construction business.

Varnam said his work ethic is why he can still do backflips in his 80s.

Varnam and his wife, Virginia, have been married for 62 years. They have four children, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Copyright 2023 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new lineup includes Five Below, Mr. Poppins, Space Battle and Spirit Halloween.
New stores coming to the Coastal Grand Mall this fall
HCFR Fire, Suspect arrested
Horry Co. woman arrested after allegedly setting mattress on fire, damaging 3 apartment units
Family says 19-year-old Christian Devlin was hit by a truck just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday,...
‘Help me find this guy’: Father pleads for help after bicyclist hurt in Forestbrook hit-and-run crash
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a wreck in the Conway area involving one car that...
SCHP: Driver killed after car crashes into tree, catches fire in Conway area
Coroner identifies 2 people killed in Highway 17 crash in Georgetown County

Latest News

Alligator were captured in East Tennessee by Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers.
Alligator captured in East Tennessee
There was a serious accident involving a moped Saturday evening.
41-year-old woman killed after car rear-ends big rig along I-95, coroner says
File Graphic
Coroner identifies 29-year-old shot, killed in Dillon County weekend shooting
Yellow caution tape surrounds a sinkhole in Leominster, Mass., Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. Parts...
Heavy rain brings flash flooding in parts of Massachusetts and Rhode Island
Antonio Chauncey Ross.
Alabama football player arrested on sodomy charge