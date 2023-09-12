41-year-old woman killed after car rear-ends big rig along I-95, coroner says

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Dillon County coroner identified the woman who was killed last week along I-95.

Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley said 41-year-old Krystle Hamilton of Dillon County died when her car rear-ended a tractor-trailer.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said Hamilton was driving a 2012 Dodge Charger near mile marker 186 when she collided with the big rig that was stopped in one of the northbound lanes.

Hamilton died at the scene.

