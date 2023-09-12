2nd Annual ‘I Love Seafood Fest’ makes way to the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Seafood lovers united Sunday for the 2nd annual “I Love Seafood Fest.”

“I just moved down here, so to just come down here in a local community and for something like this for the food trucks, it’s a lot of fun,” said Maddlyn Becker, a Myrtle Beach resident.

It was fun for both Becker and Jospeh Venezio, found in the heart of Myrtle Beach.

“It’s really cool,” said Venezio. “We saw it online, we saw seafood, we love seafood. Saw some good live music, so we decided to come out.”

Seafood lovers all gathered at the Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion, having the chance to indulge in all things from crab legs, seafood boils and platters, along with fun and live music.

Organizers said the event was sponsored by the Dayson Diamond Foundation and aims to mentor children with incarcerated parents. Proceeds of the event go towards youth programs and other non-profit organizations.

With many not getting the full effect of the festival last year due to inclement weather, folks were glad to have it back in full swing.

“It’s good to see it come back again,” said Marvin Wilson, visiting from Charlotte. “You know, sometimes you never know, the act of God is the act of God, but the people love seafood; it couldn’t be in a better location, and I think it’s just ideal.”

Vendors like Tyger from Belly Full LLC., cooking up all the good eats, said it all comes with the lifestyle.

“I just do it up,” he said. “I’m a local country boy. I was raised up doing this. I used to catch my own crawfish in the ditch and catch my own crab and fry it up, and all the community loved it, so now everybody loves my fried crab.”

Tyger said he looks forward to continuing to bless others.

“Spreading love around the world, cooking my food, letting everybody taste my food, my goal is to travel from city to city, letting everybody get a piece of belly full by Tyger,” he said.

