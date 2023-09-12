17-year-old faces multiple charges in connection to Lumberton football game shooting

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – A teenager faces more than a dozen charges in connection to a shooting at the Lumberton Senior High School football game.

Police said the shooting happened in the school’s parking lot during the game against Red Springs. A car was seen driving away from the stadium parking lot by officers and there was a short chase.

The police department said at this time one of the suspected shooters has been charged in the case.

A 17-year-old male from Lumberton faces 14 charges in relation to the shooting including possession of a weapon on school campus and going armed to the terror of the public.

The Lumberton Police Department said that after the chase on Friday, an 18-year-old and four minor boys were taken into custody.

We have reached out to the police department to determine if the 17-year-old charged in the case is in addition to the five people taken into custody. We are waiting to hear back.

In the meantime, the police department said the investigation continues and more arrests are expected to be made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Talia Gatlin at 910-671-3845.

