Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

You can catch Plant’s Direct at this year’s Fall Homeshow

By TJ Ross
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Fall Home Show is an annual event that brings together the best of home and garden.

Plan﻿ts Dir﻿e﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ct specializes in retail and wholesale nursery dedicated to providing customers with only the most beautiful flowers, plants, trees and shrubs.

In addition to plants and garden accessories, Plants Direct Nursery also offers specialty services such as custom landscape design, container design, paver patio’s and outdoor living spaces.

Check them out here before you see them this weekend.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in Horry County shooting, coroner says
Coroner: Man killed in Loris-area motorcycle crash
Micah McIntosh, Kinajhe Graham, Warren McEachin, Jr., Dekwonte Campbell
Deputies: 4 arrested, charged after botched robbery led to shooting death of Robeson County teen
Crews were called out at 5 a.m. to the Pace Village on Whitty Drive.
3 apartment units displaced by Horry County fire, official says
Today's Forecast
FIRST ALERT: Chance for pop-up storms this afternoon

Latest News

Mustang Week
Mustang Week is underway through Saturday in Myrtle Beach
WMBF News
Celebrating 3 years of Grand Strand Today
Myrtle Beach Sports Card & Memorabilia Show
Check out the Myrtle Beach Sports Card & Memorabilia Show
Mr. Fish Seafood Market
Head to Mr. Fish Seafood Market for fresh, local seafood