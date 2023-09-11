Woman in stolen truck led deputies on chase in Pee Dee counties, sheriff’s office says

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Deputies said a woman led them on a chase for nearly an hour in Marion and Florence counties.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office received a call after 3:30 p.m. Monday about a woman riding on a bicycle in the area of Willie Hodge and Harrington roads. The caller told dispatchers that the woman was acting suspiciously and possibly videoing homes.

Deputies said before they arrived, the caller told them that the woman ended up stealing a utility truck and had driven off.

Deputies were able to locate the driver in the stolen truck but she ended up leading them on a 40-minute chase into Florence County.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the truck was eventually disabled and the driver was taken into custody.

No one was hurt during the chase.

The sheriff’s office said the identity of the driver and the charges will be released at a later time.

