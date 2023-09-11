Submit a Tip
Waterspouts form off southeastern NC coast during weekend storms

A water spout in the area of Oak Island, and another in the area of North Topsail Beach, caught...
A water spout in the area of Oak Island, and another in the area of North Topsail Beach, caught the attention of many.(Rooster)
By WECT Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As spotty storms moved through the area over the weekend, many residents in southeastern North Carolina spotted waterspouts over the coastal waters.

“SEPTEMBER SEAS... Spotty storms migrating from the waters to the mainland will carry a risk of waterspouts this weekend,” WECT First Alert Meteorologist Gannon Medwick stated on his Facebook page on Saturday.

A waterspout in the area of Oak Island, and another in the area of North Topsail Beach, caught the attention of many.

Several viewers submitted photos documenting their views of the waterspouts, some of which can be found below.

A water spout in the area of Oak Island, and another in the area of North Topsail Beach, caught the attention of many.(Jason Fournier)
A water spout in the area of Oak Island, and another in the area of North Topsail Beach, caught the attention of many.(Gil D)
A water spout in the area of Oak Island, and another in the area of North Topsail Beach, caught the attention of many.(Andrew DiMauro)

