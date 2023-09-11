Submit a Tip
Report: Man claims 33-year-old killed in Longs area fired shots first

Horry County police were called out just before 6 p.m. to the intersection of Camp Swamp Road and Highway 9.(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Newly released documents are shedding light on what may have led to a deadly encounter in Horry County on Saturday.

The Horry County Police Department was called out just before 6 p.m. to the intersection of Camp Swamp Road and Highway 9. Police were told shots had been fired, and both parties were still on the scene.

After arriving, an investigator spoke with the driver of a white Dodge truck. The man claimed another man, driving a black truck, jumped out of the truck and started shooting.

The man said he fired back and told the cop he thought the other man was dead, according to an incident report. The cop secured the white truck driver and passenger’s guns and made it over to the black truck, where the driver was hunched over the center console.

The man, later identified as 33-year-old Scott Spivey, was found dead with a handgun “just under his hand,” the report reads.

Spivey was from Tabor City, North Carolina, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

As of now, no arrests have been made in the case.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

