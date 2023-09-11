Submit a Tip
New stores coming to the Coastal Grand Mall this fall

The new lineup includes Five Below, Mr. Poppins, Space Battle and Spirit Halloween.
The new lineup includes Five Below, Mr. Poppins, Space Battle and Spirit Halloween.(JERRY ATNIP | Source: Facebook page)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As shoppers get ready to hit the mall this fall, the Coastal Grand Mall is announcing a new mix of stores.

The Five Below discount store is now open inside the mall, down in the Dillard’s wing.

Mr. Poppins, a desert spot, is now open in center court.

Space Battle, a new indoor airsoft shooting range, is located in the food court.

The Spirit Halloween costume store is open next to Dillard’s from now through Halloween.

Starting Sept. 19, the mall will be adjusting its hours. The mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Then, on Fridays and Saturdays, the mall will open at 10 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. For Sundays, the mall will open at noon and close at 6 p.m.

