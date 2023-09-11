Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Horry Co. woman arrested after allegedly setting mattress on fire, damaging 3 apartment units

Horry County Fire Rescue is looking to find the cause of a Monday morning apartment fire.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An Horry County woman is facing arson charges after allegedly setting a mattress on fire that caused damage to three apartment units.

Crews were called out at 5 a.m. to the Pace Village on Whitty Drive in the Myrtle Beach area.

HCFR said units were evacuated as they contained a fire inside a single bedroom. The fire was then put out, and residents were allowed back into the building.

Three apartment units sustained fire, smoke and water damage causing the occupants of those units to be displaced, according to HCFR spokesperson Tony Casey. The exact number of displaced residents was not released.

Horry County police arrested 44-year-old Christina Leonard after interviewing her. She admitted to setting fire to the mattress with a torch-style lighter. according to arrest warrants.

Leonard faces a second-degree arson charge and is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center under a $10,000 bond.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department and the City of Conway Fire Department also responded.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in Horry County shooting, coroner says
Coroner: Man killed in Loris-area motorcycle crash
Coroner identifies 2 people killed in Highway 17 crash in Georgetown County
Micah McIntosh, Kinajhe Graham, Warren McEachin, Jr., Dekwonte Campbell
Deputies: 4 arrested, charged after botched robbery led to shooting death of Robeson County teen

Latest News

Dillon County Sheriff’s Office seeks information in deadly weekend shooting
Report: Man claims 33-year-old killed in Longs area fired shots first
Brother, sister involved in shots fired, stabbing calls in Georgetown, police say
Grand Strand communities remembering lives lost on 9/11
File Graphic
Dillon County Sheriff’s Office seeks information in deadly weekend shooting