HCFR: Car crashes into tree, catches fire in Conway area; critical injuries reported

By Kristin Nelson
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A fiery crash has lanes blocked near the Conway area.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded just before 10 a.m. Monday to the wreck involving one car in the area of Adrian Highway and Hucks Road, which is near the Highway 701 and Highway 22 interchange.

HCFR said the car crashed into a tree and caught fire. Crews also had to rescue someone trapped inside the car.

The fire was extinguished.

The agency added that critical injuries were reported in the crash, but it’s not clear at this point how many people are hurt.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Horry County Fire Rescue is asking people to steer clear of the area in order to avoid delays and also for the safety of those at the scene.

