Gas prices drop almost 8 cents in Myrtle Beach

The cheapest gas in Myrtle Beach recorded on Sunday was $3.04 per gallon, while the most...
(Live 5/File)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - With Labor Day in the rearview mirror and fall in sight, officials are hoping to see dropping gas prices.

For this week, gas prices in Myrtle Beach dropped 7.8 cents per gallon compared to last week, according to GasBuddy. The average gas price in the city now sits at $3.26, 25.8 cents lower than a month ago.

The cheapest gas in Myrtle Beach recorded on Sunday was $3.04 per gallon, while the most expensive was $3.59 per gallon.

Statewide, both South and North Carolina saw drops in gas prices compared to last week.

North Carolina gas prices are down 4 cents for an average of $3.46 per gallon. In South Carolina, prices are down 7 cents, averaging $3.36.

“...With most of the nation switching back to cheaper winter gasoline on Saturday, we should see more price decreases for most the nation in the weeks ahead, barring further refinery disruptions and hurricane season,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said. “Fall tends to bring falling gas prices, and I’m hoping this year won’t be any different.”

