Florence man arrested, charged with attempted murder in shooting investigation

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence County deputies arrested a Florence man on Monday after a nearly month-long investigation into a shooting on West Darlington Street.

The sheriff’s office said 34-year-old Erik Jamarl Burch, of Florence, is accused of shooting a person twice on West Darlington Street in Florence after a verbal argument on or around Aug. 12.

The victim was transported to an area hospital at the time. There has been no update on their condition.

Burch was denied bond and is now being held at the Florence County Detention Center on an attempted murder charge.

