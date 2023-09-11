Submit a Tip
Florence man arrested, charged with attempted murder in shooting investigation

Erik Jamarl Burch
Erik Jamarl Burch(Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence County deputies arrested a Florence man on Monday after a nearly month-long investigation into a shooting on West Darlington Street.

The sheriff’s office said 34-year-old Erik Jamarl Burch, of Florence, is accused of shooting a person twice on West Darlington Street in Florence after a verbal argument on or around Aug. 12.

The victim was transported to an area hospital at the time. There has been no update on their condition.

Burch was denied bond and is now being held at the Florence County Detention Center on an attempted murder charge.

