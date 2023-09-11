Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Rough surf & increased rip current risk this week due to Lee

By Andrew Dockery, Jamie Arnold, Robert Whitehurst and Matt Bullock
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Lee remains a category 3 hurricane and may bring impacts to New England late this week. Margot has become a hurricane in the open Atlantic Ocean.

HURRICANE LEE

At 5:00 PM, the center of Hurricane Lee was located near latitude 23.6 North, longitude 64.2 West. Lee is moving toward the west-northwest near 7 mph. A slow west-northwest to northwest motion is expected during the next couple of days, followed by turn toward the north by midweek.

Less will pass well off shore of the Carolinas late this week. Rip currents and rough surf will be likely.(WMBF)

On the forecast track, Lee is expected to pass near, but to the west, of Bermuda in a few days. Maximum sustained winds are near 115 mph with higher gusts. Lee is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Little change in strength is forecast during the next couple of days. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 75 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 185 miles.

Swells generated by Lee are affecting portions of the Lesser Antilles, the British and U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos Islands, the Bahamas, and Bermuda. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Dangerous surf and rip currents have begun to affect portions of the southeastern U.S. coast, and these conditions are forecast to spread northward along much of the U.S. East Coast during the next day or two.

It remains too soon to know what level of additional impacts Lee might have along the Northeast U.S. coast and Atlantic Canada late this week and this weekend. However, wind and rainfall hazards will likely extend well away from the center as Lee grows in size.

HURRICANE MARGOT

The center of Hurricane Margot was located near latitude 27.0 North, longitude 39.8 West. Margot is moving toward the north near 12 mph, and this motion is expected to continue for the next several days.

Satellite estimates indicate that the maximum sustained winds have increased to near 75 mph with higher gusts. Further strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles.

Margot will remain in the open waters of the Atlantic with no threat to the US.
Margot will remain in the open waters of the Atlantic with no threat to the US.(WMBF)

