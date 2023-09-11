FIRST ALERT: Comfortable week ahead, big changes arrive late week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We begin a new work week with seasonable temperatures, but the forecast calls for big changes and lower humidity for the end of the work week.

TODAY

There’s not much to complain about with today’s forecast in the middle of September. A comfortable morning will give way to plenty of sunshine today, allowing temperatures to climb into the middle 80s on the beaches and the upper 80s for inland areas.

As we head into the afternoon hours, a few isolated showers and storms will be possible but the rain chances are limited. It’s just a 20% chance of a shower or storm today. The best part? The humidity is tolerable with a heat index in the low-mid 90s today.

COLD FRONT ARRIVES

Our forecast remains the same on Tuesday with highs in the mid-upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. An isolated shower chance will be possible Tuesday afternoon as well. As we head into Wednesday, our rain chances increase ahead of an incoming cold front.

Look for highs Wednesday to be in the middle 80s as showers and storms become common by the middle of the day and into the afternoon hours. Showers and storms will develop, bringing heavy downpours, thunder and lightning. Thankfully, there’s no risk for severe weather with this cold front. Rain chances are at 40% Wednesday.

As the cold front passes through the region Wednesday night, our humidity and temperatures will begin to fall just in time for the end of the week and into the weekend.

LOVELY END TO THE WEEK

Cooler and drier air moves into the Carolinas as the winds turn northerly through the day on Thursday and Friday. Highs will fall into the upper 70s to lower 80s for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Morning temperatures will fall into the 50s and low-mid 60s on Friday, Saturday & Sunday morning. If you don’t have plans for the weekend yet, make sure you make some. The upcoming weekend forecast looks to offer another wonderful taste of fall.

