Firefighters investigating Horry County apartment fire

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue is looking to find the cause of a Monday morning apartment fire.

Crews were called out at 5 a.m. to the Pace Village on Whitty Drive. That is in the Myrtle Beach area.

The fire rescue said units were evacuated as they contained a fire inside a single bedroom. The fire was then put out.

In a Facebook post, the fire rescue stated the incident is under control. They also said no injuries were reported.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department and the City of Conway Fire Department also responded.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.