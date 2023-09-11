DSS highlights need for foster parents, Daniel’s Law with ad campaign

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The state’s Department of Social Services is rolling out new public service announcements aimed at highlighting the agency’s services.

In a news release, DSS said the PSAs are running on multiple platforms, including cable and broadcast TV, social media and streaming platforms.

The ads show the need the agency has for foster parents, specifically ones willing to care for teenagers. Ads also give a look at the services DSS provides, including adult protective services, food assistance, child care programs and the collecting and paying of child support.

“The agency’s greatest need remains foster homes willing to care for teenagers, sibling groups and medically fragile children,” the agency stated in a news release. “To learn more about becoming a licensed foster parent in South Carolina, please visit Heartfelt Calling.”

Other ads in this campaign focus on Daniel’s Law, which is designed to allow new parents to safely drop off a newborn up to 60 days old at certain sites, such as a fire station or hospital, without fear of getting in trouble.

The agency said since 2009, 63 babies have been safely surrendered under the law.

RELATED COVERAGE: Baby surrendered in the Pee Dee under Daniel’s Law

“Our mission is to promote safety, support well-being, secure safe and permanent homes for children and youth, and strengthen families,” Michael Leach, DSS state director, said. “Our more than 4,200 DSS professionals live out our agency’s mission every day with courage and compassion. We are excited to be able to showcase our services in the hope that we can reach more South Carolinians and to further educate the public on our program areas.”

The video ad highlighting the need for foster homes for teenagers can be viewed here. The video ad on DSS services can be seen here. The ads explaining Daniel’s Law can be watched here and here. Each of the messages will also air in Spanish.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.