Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

DSS highlights need for foster parents, Daniel’s Law with ad campaign

In a news release, DSS said the PSAs are running on multiple platforms, including cable and...
In a news release, DSS said the PSAs are running on multiple platforms, including cable and broadcast TV, social media and streaming platforms. (Source: The South Carolina Department of Social Services/Facebook)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The state’s Department of Social Services is rolling out new public service announcements aimed at highlighting the agency’s services.

In a news release, DSS said the PSAs are running on multiple platforms, including cable and broadcast TV, social media and streaming platforms.

The ads show the need the agency has for foster parents, specifically ones willing to care for teenagers. Ads also give a look at the services DSS provides, including adult protective services, food assistance, child care programs and the collecting and paying of child support.

“The agency’s greatest need remains foster homes willing to care for teenagers, sibling groups and medically fragile children,” the agency stated in a news release. “To learn more about becoming a licensed foster parent in South Carolina, please visit Heartfelt Calling.

Other ads in this campaign focus on Daniel’s Law, which is designed to allow new parents to safely drop off a newborn up to 60 days old at certain sites, such as a fire station or hospital, without fear of getting in trouble.

The agency said since 2009, 63 babies have been safely surrendered under the law.

RELATED COVERAGE: Baby surrendered in the Pee Dee under Daniel’s Law

“Our mission is to promote safety, support well-being, secure safe and permanent homes for children and youth, and strengthen families,” Michael Leach, DSS state director, said. “Our more than 4,200 DSS professionals live out our agency’s mission every day with courage and compassion. We are excited to be able to showcase our services in the hope that we can reach more South Carolinians and to further educate the public on our program areas.”

The video ad highlighting the need for foster homes for teenagers can be viewed here. The video ad on DSS services can be seen here. The ads explaining Daniel’s Law can be watched here and here. Each of the messages will also air in Spanish.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in Horry County shooting, coroner says
Coroner: Man killed in Loris-area motorcycle crash
Micah McIntosh, Kinajhe Graham, Warren McEachin, Jr., Dekwonte Campbell
Deputies: 4 arrested, charged after botched robbery led to shooting death of Robeson County teen
Today's Forecast
FIRST ALERT: Chance for pop-up storms this afternoon
Coastal Carolina defeats Jacksonville State for first win of the season

Latest News

A rough surf and rip current risk will be our main issues with Lee.
FIRST ALERT: Rough surf & increased rip current risk this week due to Lee
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a wreck in the Conway area involving one car that...
HCFR: Car crashes into tree, catches fire in Conway area; critical injuries reported
(left) Amanda Michelle Owens, 40, is charged with unlawfully placing a child at risk of or...
2 Marion County mothers accused of exposing children to drugs
The new lineup includes Five Below, Mr. Poppins, Space Battle and Spirit Halloween.
New stores coming to the Coastal Grand Mall this fall