Dillon County Sheriff’s Office seeks information in deadly weekend shooting

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for information on a deadly weekend shooting.

Deputies were called just before noon Saturday to Westover Road in the Oak Grove community about a person who had been shot.

The sheriff’s office said that when deputies arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died. The victim’s identity hasn’t been released yet.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Reggie Thompson at 843-774-1432 or message the sheriff’s office on its Facebook page.

