Coroner: Tennessee woman drowned after falling off jet ski in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office identified the victim of a jet ski incident on Friday in Murrells Inlet.

Coroner Chase Ridgeway said that 51-year-old Janice Willingham of Millington, Tenn. drowned.

Ridgeway said that Willingham fell off a jet ski she was riding and was unable to get back on.

He said she drowned from the force of the waves pushing her under the water.

Ridgeway added that she was wearing a lifejacket at the time.

“Please keep the Willingham family in your thoughts and prayers,” Ridgeway posted.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.