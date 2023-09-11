Coroner identifies 2 people killed in Highway 17 crash in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The coroner’s office revealed two people were killed in a weekend crash along Highway 17 in Georgetown County.

Coroner Chase Ridgeway identified the victims as Michael Alley, 76, and Margaret Alley, 74, who were both from Frederick, Maryland.

LCpl. Brittany Glover with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened just before 1 p.m. Saturday in the area of Highway 17 and Hobcaw Road. She added that a 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe collided with a 2023 Chevrolet Malibu as both vehicles were heading north on Highway 17.

Ridgeway said that Michael Alley was taken to Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital where he later died, while Margaret Alley was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center where she also passed away.

The driver of the Santa Fe was also taken to a hospital. That person’s condition has not been released.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

