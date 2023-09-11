Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Brother, sister involved in shots fired, stabbing calls in Georgetown, police say

Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Danville Police are investigating a shooting(MGN)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown Police Department is investigating shots fired and stabbing calls that officers said are connected.

Officers first responded to a shots fired call Monday afternoon in the 200 block of Cleland Street.

While on the scene and canvassing the area, police were then called to the 2700 block of Front Street for reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived to Front Street then found a man who had been stabbed multiple times.

He was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center for treatment. His condition hasn’t been released at this time.

Investigators determined that the shots fired and stabbing calls were related.

The police department added that the parties involved are brother and sister.

Officers are still trying to determine what led up to the incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in Horry County shooting, coroner says
Coroner: Man killed in Loris-area motorcycle crash
Coroner identifies 2 people killed in Highway 17 crash in Georgetown County
Micah McIntosh, Kinajhe Graham, Warren McEachin, Jr., Dekwonte Campbell
Deputies: 4 arrested, charged after botched robbery led to shooting death of Robeson County teen
Crews were called out at 5 a.m. to the Pace Village on Whitty Drive.
3 apartment units displaced by Horry County fire, official says

Latest News

Less will pass well off shore of the Carolinas late this week. Rip currents and rough surf...
FIRST ALERT: Rough surf & increased rip current risk this week due to Lee
Erik Jamarl Burch
Florence man arrested, charged with attempted murder in shooting investigation
Authorities said a 33-year-old man was shot and killed on Saturday night at the intersection of...
Report: Man claims 33-year-old killed in Longs area fired shots first
Seasonably warm again on Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT: Watch a mid week cold front