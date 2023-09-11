Brother, sister involved in shots fired, stabbing calls in Georgetown, police say

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown Police Department is investigating shots fired and stabbing calls that officers said are connected.

Officers first responded to a shots fired call Monday afternoon in the 200 block of Cleland Street.

While on the scene and canvassing the area, police were then called to the 2700 block of Front Street for reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived to Front Street then found a man who had been stabbed multiple times.

He was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center for treatment. His condition hasn’t been released at this time.

Investigators determined that the shots fired and stabbing calls were related.

The police department added that the parties involved are brother and sister.

Officers are still trying to determine what led up to the incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300.

