Bicyclist severely hurt in hit-and-run crash in Forestbrook area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol needs the community’s help in finding the driver who hit and bicyclist and didn’t stop.

Troopers said the hit and run took place just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday along Burcale Road near Ryan Lane in the Forestbrook area.

The family of the bicyclist reached out to WMBF News for help in the case and confirmed the bicyclist is 19-year-old Christian Devlin.

WMBF News reporter Ale Espinosa spoke to the family about the hit-and-run that has landed their son in a hospital.

Devlin’s father said his son was on his way home from work when he was hit from back by the truck.

His father told WMBF News that he’s in a full-body cast but is alert and talking.

The father said he is pleading for help in finding the person responsible.

SC Highway Patrol is looking for info. On a bicyclist hit and run with great bodily injuries in Horry County on 9/9/2023

— Trooper Lena SCHP (@SCHP_Troop5) September 11, 2023

Troopers believe the bicyclist was hit by 2008-2016 Ford F-250, F-350 or F-450. At this time the truck’s color isn’t known at this time, but the truck could have passenger-side mirror damage.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 843-661-4705 or *HP.

