Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Beyoncé helps Etsy sales with wardrobe requests

FILE - Beyonce performs at a Get Out the Vote concert at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland,...
FILE - Beyonce performs at a Get Out the Vote concert at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, Nov. 4, 2016.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Beyoncé's request for her fans to wear silver at her shows is benefitting small business owners who sell on the e-commerce website Etsy.

In August, the superstar asked fans to wear their “most fabulous silver fashions” to shows from Aug. 23 to Sept. 22.

Those dates mark the Virgo season, which is Beyoncé's astrological star sign.

Comparing the week of Aug. 14 to Aug. 21, Etsy reported a spike in searches for certain items.

The company saw a 25% increase in searches for disco hats and the same rise in searches for silver blouses, corsets or tops.

Etsy sellers described getting panicked messages and offers to pay extra for expedited shipping after Beyoncé dropped the surprise announcement.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in Horry County shooting, coroner says
Coroner: Man killed in Loris-area motorcycle crash
Micah McIntosh, Kinajhe Graham, Warren McEachin, Jr., Dekwonte Campbell
Deputies: 4 arrested, charged after botched robbery led to shooting death of Robeson County teen
Crews were called out at 5 a.m. to the Pace Village on Whitty Drive.
3 apartment units displaced by Horry County fire, official says
Today's Forecast
FIRST ALERT: Chance for pop-up storms this afternoon

Latest News

FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will visit Russia, setting the stage for a meeting with Putin
FILE: Ironman 2023 is shown in Madison, Wisconsin. A competitor died Sunday, event organizers...
Athlete dies after competing in Ironman triathlon
FILE - In a statement on Instagram over the weekend, Drew Barrymore explained her position on...
Drew Barrymore defends decision to resume talk show amid strike
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a wreck in the Conway area involving one car that...
HCFR: Car crashes into tree, catches fire in Conway area; critical injuries reported
Amanda Owens, Lili Hubbard
2 Marion County mothers accused of exposing children to drugs