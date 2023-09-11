Submit a Tip
Athlete dies after competing in Ironman triathlon

FILE: Ironman 2023 is shown in Madison, Wisconsin. A competitor died Sunday, event organizers said.
FILE: Ironman 2023 is shown in Madison, Wisconsin. A competitor died Sunday, event organizers said.(WMTV)
By Nick Viviani and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) – An Ironman athlete died during Sunday’s competition in Madison, organizers confirmed.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, Ironman Wisconsin said that the individual, whose name has not been released, needed medical attention during the bike portion of the race. A member of its staff and an off-duty law enforcement officer helped until medical crews arrived to take the athlete to the hospital.

No other details about the medical event or the athlete have been released at this time.

“We share our deepest condolences with the family and friends of the athlete and will continue to offer them our support as they go through what is a very difficult time,” Ironman Wisconsin wrote in its post. It also thanked the personnel and first responders that offered aid to the individual.

The race director declined to comment and referred questions to the national Ironman organization, which has not provided an immediate response .

In 2019, two athletes died during the swimming portion of the triathlon. Micheal McCullough and Todd Mahoney were both pulled from the water during the race. McCullough, 61, was taken to the hospital and pronounced soon after arriving. Mahoney, who was a Madison firefighter, died two days later.

The annual event, which has been held in Madison for the last 21 years, wouldn’t be possible without its thousands of volunteers.

