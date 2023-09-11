Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

91-year-old man opens new barber shop: ‘I didn’t tell my family’

A Fox Valley man estimates he’s given more than 100,000 haircuts since first becoming a barber. And at the age of 91, he just opened a new shop. (Source: WBAY)
By Jeff Alexander and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) – They say do what you love, and you’ll never work a day in your life.

That must be true for one Wisconsin man, because even at 91 years old, he’s still at it.

Not only is Bob Rohloff still cutting hair, but after working for more than a decade at someone else’s barber shop, he’s once again opening his own shop. He’s calling it Bob’s Old Fashioned Barber Shop in Hortonville.

Rohloff followed in his father’s footsteps and started cutting hair in 1948 when he was still in high school.

After a lifetime of working and owning various shops, he said he tried to retire when he and his wife lived in Arizona, but retirement didn’t last long.

“If I ever get the chance, because I’ve always had my own shop, the right combination comes along, I will start a shop … I didn’t tell my family or nothing because I knew they wouldn’t agree,” he said.

What he loves most is interacting with customers. Plus, Rohloff says he doesn’t have any arthritis, so why not continue working?

As of now, he’s not putting any timeline on how long he’s going to keep doing it – but he estimates he has given 100,000 haircuts in his lifetime.

Copyright 2023 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in Horry County shooting, coroner says
Coroner: Man killed in Loris-area motorcycle crash
Micah McIntosh, Kinajhe Graham, Warren McEachin, Jr., Dekwonte Campbell
Deputies: 4 arrested, charged after botched robbery led to shooting death of Robeson County teen
Crews were called out at 5 a.m. to the Pace Village on Whitty Drive.
3 apartment units displaced by Horry County fire, official says
Today's Forecast
FIRST ALERT: Chance for pop-up storms this afternoon

Latest News

FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will visit Russia, setting the stage for a meeting with Putin
FILE: Ironman 2023 is shown in Madison, Wisconsin. A competitor died Sunday, event organizers...
Athlete dies after competing in Ironman triathlon
FILE - In a statement on Instagram over the weekend, Drew Barrymore explained her position on...
Drew Barrymore defends decision to resume talk show amid strike
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a wreck in the Conway area involving one car that...
HCFR: Car crashes into tree, catches fire in Conway area; critical injuries reported
Amanda Owens, Lili Hubbard
2 Marion County mothers accused of exposing children to drugs