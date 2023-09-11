3 apartment units displaced by Horry County fire, official says

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue is looking to find the cause of a Monday morning apartment fire that left some without their home.

Crews were called out at 5 a.m. to the Pace Village on Whitty Drive. That is in the Myrtle Beach area.

The fire rescue said units were evacuated as they contained a fire inside a single bedroom. The fire was then put out, and residents are now back in the building, according to fire rescue spokesperson Tony Casey.

Three apartment units sustained fire, smoke and water damage, Casey said. Because of this damage, the occupants of those units have been displaced, according to Casey. The exact number of displaced residents was not released.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department and the City of Conway Fire Department also responded.

