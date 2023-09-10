Person dies in Dillon County shooting, sheriff says

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a shooting in the Pee Dee on Saturday.

Dillon County Sheriff Jamie Hamilton told WMBF News that the incident happened on Westover Road.

Hamilton added that the victim hurt was taken to a hospital, where they later succumbed to their injuries.

No further details were immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

