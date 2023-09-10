Myrtle Beach Pelicans announce 2024 schedule

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As baseball season begins to wind down, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans have announced their schedule for next season.

The Birds will open the season at home on April 5 against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. The 2024 slate features 23 total series, with 12 at home and 11 on the road. The Pelicans will also play at least one home game per calendar week at home throughout the course of the regular season.

The team’s popular Red, White and Blue series is also set to return from July 1-3 when the Pelicans take on the Charleston RiverDogs.

The team will also be celebrating its 25th anniversary in Myrtle Beach and its 10th year as an affiliate of the Chicago Cubs.

