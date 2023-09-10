FIRST ALERT: Chance for pop-up storms this afternoon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re expecting drier conditions today, however, pop-up storms will not be ruled this afternoon.

TODAY

That same stalled front off the coast will bring enough moisture to trigger afternoon storms across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Overall, it will not be a washout and make sure you have the WMBF First Alert Weather App on hand with you when showers do pop up in the afternoon. With the lower rain chances tomorrow, temperatures are going to be a bit warmer with highs in the mid-80s across our area.

Today's Forecast (WMBF)

TONIGHT

Storm chances will die off after sunset. For tonight, temperatures are going to drop in the low to mid across our area with partly cloudy skies

TOMORROW

We are starting the work week on a dry note, with partly cloudy skies with chances for pop-up afternoon storms. Temperatures are going to remain above average with highs in the mid-80s in Grand Strand and upper 80s inland. And pretty much copy Monday’s forecast and paste it for Tuesday as well.

Tomorrow's Forecast (WMBF)

COOLER WEATHER AHEAD

If you’re tired of the heat, well I have good news for you. An upper-level pressure system will bring cooler Northwest winds across the Carolinas, which will bring our high temperatures down to the 70s this weekend.

Cooler weather ahead (WMBF)

