Events in the Grand Strand, Pee Dee set to mark 9/11 anniversary

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A number of events honoring those lost and impacted by the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks are set to be held across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee on Monday:

MYRTLE BEACH: The City of Myrtle Beach Parks Department is partnering with Keep Myrtle Beach Beautiful for a day of service, which will include a beautification of Warbird Park at 10 a.m. After the project, the city will hold its annual remembrance ceremony at 1 p.m., also at Warbird Park.

The city’s parks department is also holding its final 9/11 memorial stairclimb at Crabtree Memorial Gym on Monday. Stairwells at the gym will be open for those who want to walk 110 flights to honor firefighters and police officers. Those who are not members of the gym are also required to complete a liability waiver.

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH: The city is hosting its own ceremony beginning at 7 p.m. at the Horseshoe on the end of Main Street. It is set to include color guards, patriotic music, speakers and special dedications.

FLORENCE: A brief ceremony honoring 9/11 victims and those impacted is set to be held at 8:30 a.m. Monday at the Florence Veterans Park on Woody Jones Boulevard, near the 9/11 monument.

