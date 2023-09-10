Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Events in the Grand Strand, Pee Dee set to mark 9/11 anniversary

(9/11 Memorial and Museum / Jin Lee)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A number of events honoring those lost and impacted by the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks are set to be held across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee on Monday:

MYRTLE BEACH: The City of Myrtle Beach Parks Department is partnering with Keep Myrtle Beach Beautiful for a day of service, which will include a beautification of Warbird Park at 10 a.m. After the project, the city will hold its annual remembrance ceremony at 1 p.m., also at Warbird Park.

The city’s parks department is also holding its final 9/11 memorial stairclimb at Crabtree Memorial Gym on Monday. Stairwells at the gym will be open for those who want to walk 110 flights to honor firefighters and police officers. Those who are not members of the gym are also required to complete a liability waiver.

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH: The city is hosting its own ceremony beginning at 7 p.m. at the Horseshoe on the end of Main Street. It is set to include color guards, patriotic music, speakers and special dedications.

FLORENCE: A brief ceremony honoring 9/11 victims and those impacted is set to be held at 8:30 a.m. Monday at the Florence Veterans Park on Woody Jones Boulevard, near the 9/11 monument.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious injuries reported after Friday night crash in Horry County
51-year-old dies after watercraft incident in Murrells Inlet
Micah McIntosh, Kinajhe Graham, Warren McEachin, Jr., Dekwonte Campbell
Deputies: 4 arrested, charged after botched robbery led to shooting death of Robeson County teen
5 teens arrested after shooting at Lumberton High School football game; no injuries reported
Sgt. Jonathan Oxandaboure with the South Carolina Highway Patrol managed to get a...
S.C. trooper pulls snake out of woman’s car ‘like it was cute little kitten’

Latest News

WMBF News at 11
Horry County police investigating Saturday shooting
WMBF News at 11
4 arrested, charged after botched robbery led to shooting death of Robeson County teen
Today's Forecast
FIRST ALERT: Chance for pop-up storms this afternoon
Tracking Lee
FIRST ALERT: Lee has weakened but it’s expected to restrengthen, Margot forecast to become a hurricane in the next few days