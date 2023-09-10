Coroner: Man killed in Loris-area motorcycle crash
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man was killed after a motorcycle crash in the Loris area on Saturday, according to an official.
Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said the wreck happened on Mulligan Street just after 3 p.m. when a motorcycle operated by 40-year-old Matthew Mendosa collided with a vehicle.
Mendosa was from Loris, according to the coroner.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
