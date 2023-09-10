Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Coroner: Man killed in Loris-area motorcycle crash

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man was killed after a motorcycle crash in the Loris area on Saturday, according to an official.

Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said the wreck happened on Mulligan Street just after 3 p.m. when a motorcycle operated by 40-year-old Matthew Mendosa collided with a vehicle.

Mendosa was from Loris, according to the coroner.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

