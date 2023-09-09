Serious injuries reported after Friday night crash in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Serious injuries were reported after a crash late Friday in Horry County.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the wreck just before 11:50 p.m. in the area of Highway 905 and Highway 471. The agency added the crash involved one vehicle and an entrapment.

No further details were immediately available.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating with assistance from the Horry County Police Department.

