SCHP: Person killed in Georgetown County crash

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a crash in Georgetown County on Saturday, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

LCpl. Brittany Glover said the wreck happened just before 1 p.m. in the area of Highway 17 and Hobcaw Road. She added that a 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe collided with a 2023 Chevrolet Malibu as both vehicles were heading north on Highway 17.

Glover said the driver of the Malibu died as a result of their injuries, while a passenger was taken to the hospital. The driver of the Santa Fe was also taken to a hospital.

No further details were immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.