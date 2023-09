DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a shooting in the Pee Dee on Saturday.

Dillon County Sheriff Jamie Hamilton told WMBF News that the incident happened on Westover Road.

The person hurt was taken to a hospital. No further details were immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

