Lumberton football game canceled after shooting in parking lot, school officials confirm

LUMBERTON, S.C. (WMBF) - The Lumberton High School football game against Red Springs was called early Friday night after a shooting in the parking lot, according to the Public Schools of Robeson County.

Lumberton Police Department is investigating the shooting, PSRC said there are no injuries at this time.

The game was canceled for the safety of the students and fans in attendance.

WMBF News has reached out LPD to learn more about the shooting.

We will update this story as new information becomes available.

