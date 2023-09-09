Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Former NBA player Stanley ‘Whitey’ Von Nieda dies at the age of 101

Stanley “Whitey” Von Nieda, who had been the oldest living former NBA player, has died at the...
Stanley “Whitey” Von Nieda, who had been the oldest living former NBA player, has died at the age of 101.(Jon Sullivan)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Stanley “Whitey” Von Nieda, who had been the oldest living former NBA player, has died at the age of 101.

Von Nieda died Wednesday in Elizabethtown.

Von Nieda played a combined 59 games for the Tri-Cities Blackhawks and Baltimore Bullets in 1949-50. The National Basketball Retired Players Association had given him a certificate last year recognizing him as the first former NBA player to reach 100 years of age.

After playing college basketball at Penn State, Von Nieda served in the Army during World War II. He went to paratrooper school and was part of the 17th Airborne Division that took part in the Battle of the Bulge.

When he returned, Von Nieda began playing for Tri-City of the National Basketball League. He ended up in the NBA following the 1949 merger of the NBL and the Basketball Association of America.

During that 1949-50 season, Von Nieda averaged 5.3 points and 2.4 assists. He continued playing semipro basketball after the end of his career and participated in Penn State alumni games.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WMBF Extra Point
VOTE | WMBF Extra Point Play of the Week
Hurricane Lee will remain a powerful hurricane through early next week as it begins to turn...
FIRST ALERT: Lee a powerful category 4 hurricane, Margot forecast to become a hurricane next week
LOOK: Waterspout spotted off Myrtle Beach coast
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
Sgt. Jonathan Oxandaboure with the South Carolina Highway Patrol managed to get a...
S.C. trooper pulls snake out of woman’s car ‘like it was cute little kitten’

Latest News

Grand Strand firefighters are working to protect local businesses from seeing their profits go...
Myrtle Beach Fire Dept. helps businesses protect staff, customers with safety training
Surfside Beach to announce ‘soft’ opening date for pier, dedication planned
Teen killed in Maxton shooting just graduated, wanted to be an artist, family says
South Carolina’s Largest Garage Sale returns to Myrtle Beach
Murrells Inlet residents honor first responders, military with flag display for 9/11