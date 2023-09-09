Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Rain chances lingering by Kickoff for Coastal’s season opener

By Matt Bullock
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Thanks to a stalled front, we’ll have rain chances sticking around this weekend.

TODAY

We start the day with morning showers, a cluster of storms off shore will begin to move in the Grand Strand early in the day and will push farther inland by lunchtime. We’ll continue to track scattered storms throughout the day. Between the rain and cloudy, this will keep our highs in the low 80s this afternoon. If you’re planning to go to Coastal Carolina’s season opener against Jacksonville State, here’s what to expect; the best chance for rain will be during tailgating, by kickoff rain chances will begin to taper off for the night.

Chanticleer forecast
Chanticleer forecast(WMBF)

TOMORROW

That same stalled front off the coast will bring enough moisture for trigger afternoon storms across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Overall, it will not be a washout and make sure you have the WMBF First Alert Weather App on hand with you when showers do pop up in the afternoon. With the lower rain chances tomorrow, temperatures are going to be a biter warmer with high in the mid 80s across our area.

Weekend rain chances
Weekend rain chances(WMBF)

NEXT WEEK

A few showers will remain possible next week with daily temperatures returning to the 80s. Lee will pass well off shore as a large and powerful hurricane, but the only local impacts will come from large waves and rip currents.

