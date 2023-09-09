Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

800 flags line Grand Strand neighborhood for 9/11 anniversary

By Ale Espinosa
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - 800 American flags line the streets of Longwood Bluffs in Murrells Inlet. The group behind it said it’s a tradition they continue to do to remember the lives lost on 9/11.

Coming from a military family Carol Collins spends the days leading up to 9/11 placing American flags all throughout her neighborhood.

She explained, “My father was a Marine, my brother was a Marine, my brother served for 30 years. Then my two sons became Marines, my one son served in Afghanistan.”

It’s a tradition she did when she lived in New Jersey and wanted to continue when she moved to the Grand Strand.

“It was a way for us to honor, remember of our military, our first responders, and obviously 9/11 and those that made the ultimate sacrifice that day,” Collins explained.

Now, for almost two years, Collins and 15 of her neighbors team up to place the flags all across their community on the days leading up to 9/11.

Since they started, the efforts have grown and more people want to get involved and donate.

Collins said she plans on one day, covering her entire neighborhood with the flags.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WMBF Extra Point
VOTE | WMBF Extra Point Play of the Week
Hurricane Lee will remain a powerful hurricane through early next week as it begins to turn...
FIRST ALERT: Lee a powerful category 4 hurricane, Margot forecast to become a hurricane next week
LOOK: Waterspout spotted off Myrtle Beach coast
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
Sgt. Jonathan Oxandaboure with the South Carolina Highway Patrol managed to get a...
S.C. trooper pulls snake out of woman’s car ‘like it was cute little kitten’

Latest News

Grand Strand firefighters are working to protect local businesses from seeing their profits go...
Myrtle Beach Fire Dept. helps businesses protect staff, customers with safety training
Surfside Beach to announce ‘soft’ opening date for pier, dedication planned
Teen killed in Maxton shooting just graduated, wanted to be an artist, family says
South Carolina’s Largest Garage Sale returns to Myrtle Beach
Murrells Inlet residents honor first responders, military with flag display for 9/11