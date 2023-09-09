Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

51-year-old dies after watercraft incident in Murrells Inlet

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources confirmed a person has died after a “boating incident” in Murrells Inlet on Friday.

SCDNR investigators responded to a call involving a “single personal watercraft” incident involving a death in the Murrells Inlet area of Georgetown County. It is unclear what the incident was at this time.

Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway confirmed the victim was 51 years old, but no identity was made available.

Details are limited.

WMBF News will update this story as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WMBF Extra Point
VOTE | WMBF Extra Point Play of the Week
Hurricane Lee will remain a powerful hurricane through early next week as it begins to turn...
FIRST ALERT: Lee a powerful category 4 hurricane, Margot forecast to become a hurricane next week
LOOK: Waterspout spotted off Myrtle Beach coast
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
Sgt. Jonathan Oxandaboure with the South Carolina Highway Patrol managed to get a...
S.C. trooper pulls snake out of woman’s car ‘like it was cute little kitten’

Latest News

Grand Strand firefighters are working to protect local businesses from seeing their profits go...
Myrtle Beach Fire Dept. helps businesses protect staff, customers with safety training
Surfside Beach to announce ‘soft’ opening date for pier, dedication planned
Teen killed in Maxton shooting just graduated, wanted to be an artist, family says
South Carolina’s Largest Garage Sale returns to Myrtle Beach
Downtown Conway business owners gear up for Coastal football home opener