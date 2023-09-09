51-year-old dies after watercraft incident in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources confirmed a person has died after a “boating incident” in Murrells Inlet on Friday.

SCDNR investigators responded to a call involving a “single personal watercraft” incident involving a death in the Murrells Inlet area of Georgetown County. It is unclear what the incident was at this time.

Our coastal region officers and investigators have responded to a single personal watercraft incident involving a fatality in Murrells Inlet in Georgetown County. We will provide more information as we are able. pic.twitter.com/KamsN98Cli — S.C. Dept. of Natural Resources (@SCDNR) September 8, 2023

Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway confirmed the victim was 51 years old, but no identity was made available.

Details are limited.

