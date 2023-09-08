Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

World’s tallest dog has leg amputated after cancer diagnosis

Zeus, the tallest living male dog is getting one of his legs amputated after being diagnosed...
Zeus, the tallest living male dog is getting one of his legs amputated after being diagnosed with bone cancer.(GoFundMe)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The tallest living male dog is getting one of his legs amputated after being diagnosed with bone cancer, according to Guinness World Records.

“Recently, a beloved member of our family, our dear dog Zeus, has been diagnosed with cancer. He has been a loyal and devoted companion, bringing immeasurable joy and comfort to our lives,” owner Brittany Davis said.

Zeus, a 3-year-old Great Dane, was scheduled to have his right front leg removed Friday, Davis said in an update on a GoFundMe post.

After surgery, Zeus could still have to undergo radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

GWR said Zeus was awarded with the record in March 2022 with a height of 3 ft. 5.18 in. He is so big that his water bowl is the kitchen sink.

“Zeus is very stubborn,” Davis told GWR. “He doesn’t do anything unless he wants to. He is also very laid back and loves everybody.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WMBF Extra Point
VOTE | WMBF Extra Point Play of the Week
Lee will remain a powerful hurricane through early next week.
FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Lee back down to a category 4
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
The North Myrtle Beach Police Department announced several arrests in connection to a May ATM...
Authorities arrest 5 after investigation into North Myrtle Beach ATM robbery
LOOK: Waterspout spotted in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

Grand Strand firefighters are working to protect local businesses from seeing their profits go...
Myrtle Beach Fire Dept. helps businesses protect staff, customers with safety training
Surfside Beach to announce ‘soft’ opening date for pier, dedication planned
South Carolina’s Largest Garage Sale returns to Myrtle Beach
The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office released police body camera footage showing the...
GRAPHIC: Philadelphia police officer surrenders on murder charges after fatal shooting of driver
Hurricane Lee whirled through open waters toward the northeast Caribbean late Thursday becoming...
Hurricane Lee barrels through open Atlantic waters after becoming season’s first Category 5 storm